Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of AX opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 441.5% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

