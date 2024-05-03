Analysts Issue Forecasts for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 232,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.