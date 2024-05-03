Analysts Offer Predictions for Alerus Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Alerus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alerus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.65 million, a PE ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.67. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 155.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $142,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

