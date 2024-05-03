Analysts Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.35. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

