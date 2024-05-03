Analysts Offer Predictions for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $174,975. 20.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

