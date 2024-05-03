Analysts Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $35.38

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

