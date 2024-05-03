Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $50.71

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,656,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

