Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $77.42

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,339,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 17.2% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.