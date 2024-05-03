Analysts Set Expectations for Foraco International SA’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Foraco International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. Foraco International had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 7.76%.

Foraco International Stock Performance

About Foraco International

FAR stock opened at C$2.83 on Friday. Foraco International has a one year low of C$1.59 and a one year high of C$3.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$279.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.30.

(Get Free Report)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.