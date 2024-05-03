Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $89.63

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMS. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.71.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GMS by 174,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

