Analysts Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target at $80.92

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $777,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after buying an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunocore by 69.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Immunocore by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.