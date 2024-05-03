Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $28.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

In related news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.