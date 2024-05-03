Analysts Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Price Target at $193.77

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.95 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $15,399,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

