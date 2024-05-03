Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) PT at $143.06

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,507,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,023,000 after buying an additional 93,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.84%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

