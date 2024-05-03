Analysts Set MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Target Price at $24.13

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MOFG

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 4,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $100,013.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 41,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $337.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.