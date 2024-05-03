Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Target Price at $19.11

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.11.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. PG&E has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

