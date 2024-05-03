Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $45.13

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,069,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 220,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

