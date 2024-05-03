Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Target Price at $113.80

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $580,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

