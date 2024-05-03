Analyzing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kyndryl and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -6.27% -7.39% -0.87% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Kyndryl and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Canna-Global Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.27 -$1.38 billion ($4.53) -4.39 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canna-Global Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

