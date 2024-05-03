Anexo Group Plc (ANX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anexo Group Stock Up 1.5 %

LON:ANX opened at GBX 63.95 ($0.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.46 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.23. Anexo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.40 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.