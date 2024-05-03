Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $11,338,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 89.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 454,675 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AM. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.