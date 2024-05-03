Anthony Casalena Sells 27,240 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $970,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,773,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,785,587.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony Casalena sold 40,189 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $1,428,317.06.

On Monday, April 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 45,389 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,486.73.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anthony Casalena sold 51,878 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,880,058.72.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90.

On Thursday, February 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 26,800 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $854,920.00.

SQSP opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Squarespace last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Squarespace by 12.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Squarespace by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Squarespace by 13.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Squarespace by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Squarespace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

