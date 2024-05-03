Anuj Dhanda Sells 100,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
