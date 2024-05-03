Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.73. Arbutus Biopharma shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 673,219 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $481.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter worth $50,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.