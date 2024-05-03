ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $148.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $177.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

