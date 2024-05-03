Arch Capital Group Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.