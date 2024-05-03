Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

