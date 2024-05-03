Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

ACGL opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 109.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 61,068 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 182,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

