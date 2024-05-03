Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 5th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

