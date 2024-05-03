Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $20.39. Archrock shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 190,967 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AROC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 52.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 188,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,807 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Archrock by 77.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 195,549 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.