Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 793,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 81.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 681,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 305,588 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $3,513,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 46.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

