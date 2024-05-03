Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after buying an additional 840,823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after buying an additional 4,000,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,398,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,006,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.54 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.