Argus Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $600.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $516.19.

DPZ stock opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

