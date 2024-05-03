ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Up 3%

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.14.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.37.
About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
