Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile



Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

