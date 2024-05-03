Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Ashford shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 11,503 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

