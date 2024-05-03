Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.90. Ashford shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 11,503 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on AINC
Ashford Stock Up 1.0 %
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.