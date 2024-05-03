Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT) Insider Allan Pirie Sells 270,926 Shares of Stock

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($9.94), for a total value of £2,143,024.66 ($2,691,903.86).

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

Ashtead Technology stock opened at GBX 798 ($10.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 738.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 626.84. Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 791 ($9.94). The stock has a market cap of £638.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,770.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 476.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 775 ($9.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.