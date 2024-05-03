Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($25.12) to GBX 2,250 ($28.26) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,643 ($33.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,972.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,419.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,328.39. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($22.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,765 ($34.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 20.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 3,507.46%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

