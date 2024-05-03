Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $35.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 71,644 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,033 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $754.06 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

