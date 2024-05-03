Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $128.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.73), with a volume of 10762252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.20 ($1.86).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 162.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.05.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

