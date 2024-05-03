AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £116.86 Average PT from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £116.86 ($146.79).

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($134.41) to GBX 9,900 ($124.36) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($157.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of AZN stock opened at £121.56 ($152.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4,011.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.84) and a 12 month high of £124.88 ($156.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,524.75%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

