Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STN. ATB Capital cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$126.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.46.

TSE:STN opened at C$114.45 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$77.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

