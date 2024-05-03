Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

ATMU stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

