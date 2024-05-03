Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

