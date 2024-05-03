Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $346,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.