Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 96.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Copart by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 589,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 311,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

