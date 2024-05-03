Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,019,000 after acquiring an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after acquiring an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,256,000 after purchasing an additional 319,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,528,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,094 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

