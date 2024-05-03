Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,554,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Shares of BATS FMAY opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

