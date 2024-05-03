Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,230 shares of company stock worth $167,409. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.53. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

