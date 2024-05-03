Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $903,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $314.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

